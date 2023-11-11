Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,609 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Grand Canyon Education worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

