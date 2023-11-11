Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.07 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vodafone Group Public worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of VOD opened at $9.48 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

