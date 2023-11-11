Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $22,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

