Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,513 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $533,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 536,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

