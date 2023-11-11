Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,113 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $23,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

