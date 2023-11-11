Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Journey Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Journey Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $7.15 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Journey Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE JOY opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$275.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.59. Journey Energy has a one year low of C$4.48 and a one year high of C$6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.51.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$53.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.60 million. Journey Energy had a net margin of 55.44% and a return on equity of 45.67%.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

