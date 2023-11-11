Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report released on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 122.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

