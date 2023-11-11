Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Waters Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Waters in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $11.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.20. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $255.92 on Thursday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

