Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bowlero Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bowlero in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BOWL opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $239.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bowlero by 394.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 159.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,535 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $2,428,000.

In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

