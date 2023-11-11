Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Liquidia Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 339,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

