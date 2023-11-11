ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.48

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 23634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,105 shares of company stock valued at $152,136. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 194.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 849,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

