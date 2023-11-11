Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.