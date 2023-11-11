Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

