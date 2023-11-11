Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Jody L. Lomeo Acquires 1,500 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) Director Jody L. Lomeo bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $148.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

