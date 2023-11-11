EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 8.9% After Earnings Beat

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,143,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,236,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EVgo by 230.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $753.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.11.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

