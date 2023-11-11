Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 26,521 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Evotec Stock Down 3.2 %
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
