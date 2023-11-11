Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $167.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.02. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.