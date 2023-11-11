Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $830.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.18. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $456.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

