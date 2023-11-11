Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

