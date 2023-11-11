Financial Comparison: Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) versus Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) and Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.25% -73.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silence Therapeutics and Longboard Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 287.34%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.23) -3.89 Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$43.94 million ($2.42) -2.15

Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Longboard Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Longboard Pharmaceuticals beats Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silence Therapeutics



Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. Its siRNA molecules to harness the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, and degrading messenger RNA molecules that encode specific targeted disease-associated proteins in a cell. The company develops SLN360, which is in phase 2 clinical development to reduce high levels of lipoprotein; SLN124 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia, and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome; and polycythemia vera. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize small interfering siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs for three undisclosed targets leveraging Silence's mRNAi GOLD platform, as well as the company also collab with Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals



Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. The company's preclinical product candidate includes LP659 which focuses on developing therapies for multiple neurological diseases; and LP143. It also entered into license agreement with Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize LP352, LP659, LP143, and other compounds. The company was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

