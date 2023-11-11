Financial Comparison: Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) versus Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) and Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Snam and Superior Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Snam alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snam 0 2 2 0 2.50 Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Superior Plus has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 108.92%. Given Superior Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than Snam.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

22.6% of Snam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Superior Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snam and Superior Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 14.82 Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 36.80

Snam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Snam and Superior Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snam N/A N/A N/A Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Superior Plus beats Snam on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snam

(Get Free Report)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.