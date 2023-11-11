Financial Contrast: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) vs. Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -357.97% -13.88% -10.34% MoneyLion -43.43% -24.71% -7.97%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $98.51 million 0.00 -$315.85 million ($93.20) N/A MoneyLion $340.74 million 0.81 -$189.07 million ($21.22) -1.48

This table compares Sunlight Financial and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MoneyLion has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlight Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.42%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Risk & Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company serves residential solar contractors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. On October 30, 2023, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., along its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides embedded finance marketplace connecting and matching consumers with real-time, personalized product, and service recommendations through its proprietary integrative technology; and offers creative media and marketing services to clients across industries through its media division. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

