First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock Position Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

