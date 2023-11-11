First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. TheStreet raised First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

