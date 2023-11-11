First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 40,655 shares.The stock last traded at $111.31 and had previously closed at $111.38.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

