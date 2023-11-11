Formula One Group to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.
Formula One Group Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ FWONK opened at $67.85 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
