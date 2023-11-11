Formula One Group to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Formula One Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $67.85 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.