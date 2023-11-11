Fortrea (FTRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Fortrea has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortrea to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares in the company, valued at $556,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

