Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 7.1% After Earnings Beat

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 2,528,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,262,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $916.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.