Francois Pauly Buys 25,000 Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Francois Pauly acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($43,204.54).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Francois Pauly purchased 25,000 shares of IWG stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($43,204.54).

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 144 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.44. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.45 ($2.46).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

