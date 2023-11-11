Frederick D. Disanto Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $90,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eastern Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EML opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

