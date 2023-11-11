Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 808,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 827,290 shares.The stock last traded at $34.73 and had previously closed at $34.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $64,033.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,972.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $47,396,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $47,396,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

