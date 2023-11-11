FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 468.05% from the stock’s previous close.

FTCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Shares of FTCI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 70.23% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,940,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,974.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,940,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,974.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Phelps Morris bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 508,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,192.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,000 shares of company stock worth $1,161,500 over the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

