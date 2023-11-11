FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.00

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.00 and last traded at $217.43, with a volume of 16671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.64.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock worth $3,178,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 353.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 93.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

