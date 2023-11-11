FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ThredUp Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ThredUp in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

TDUP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $209.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,874,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 391,233 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $132,779.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,268 shares in the company, valued at $710,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $132,779.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 52,751 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $211,531.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,419.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,746 shares of company stock worth $688,498. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

