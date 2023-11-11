FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Issued By HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.98). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIR. Bank of America lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965,794 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.