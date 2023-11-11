FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.44) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

ZNTL stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

