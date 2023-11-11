FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

KROS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

KROS opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

