FY2023 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. Reduced by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,429,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,336,304.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,952,500 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.