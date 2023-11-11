FY2023 EPS Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($1.93) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $629.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

