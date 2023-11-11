FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Raised by Zacks Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

