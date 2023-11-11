FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,664 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,556 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 773,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

