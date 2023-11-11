FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Lowered by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.98. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.90 and a 52 week high of C$8.45.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

