FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Raised by DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

