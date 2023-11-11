FY2026 Earnings Estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCPH

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 87,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.