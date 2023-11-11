FY2026 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut by Analyst

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.82 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 403,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 857,949 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

