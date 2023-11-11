FY2027 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.1 %

Arvinas stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,217,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

