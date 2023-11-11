Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.78. 282,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 794,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GNK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $573.30 million, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,623 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $11,733,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $7,746,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $6,915,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.