Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.21

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 82819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 920,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 129,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

