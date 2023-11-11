Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 585,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

