Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genpact traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 378873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genpact by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 112,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Genpact by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 259,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

